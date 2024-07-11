Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $522,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.44. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

