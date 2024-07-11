Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $208,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 6.9 %

DHI stock traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.21. 2,081,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.86. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

