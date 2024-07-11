Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $775.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $758.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

