Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $912,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7,062.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,167,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 298,717 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 19,193,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,410,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

