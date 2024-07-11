Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $38.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,098.95. 924,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,589. The firm has a market cap of $433.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $987.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $924.58.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

