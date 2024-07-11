Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $360,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 283.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 2,923,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

