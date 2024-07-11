Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.48 on Wednesday, hitting $939.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,107. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $945.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $838.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

