Catalina Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $306.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

