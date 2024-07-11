Catalina Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 21,906,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,069,742. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

