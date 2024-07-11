Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,159 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.69. 1,950,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,726. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

