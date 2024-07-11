Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 725 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

