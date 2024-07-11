Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,969 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 694,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 67,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $214.93. 1,786,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

