Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 893,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,756. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

