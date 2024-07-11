Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 2,430,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

