Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,836. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

