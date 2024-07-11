Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

TSE CAS traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,403. The firm has a market cap of C$908.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$324,146.16. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240. 23.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

