Carson Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

