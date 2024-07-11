Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. 2,573,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,415. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

