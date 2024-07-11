Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after acquiring an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,270,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,632,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.