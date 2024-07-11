Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.92.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $434.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

