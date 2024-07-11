Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 506,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,345. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

