Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chevron by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,164,000 after purchasing an additional 423,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,126. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

