Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $100,120,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Illumina by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $6.49 on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

