Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $210.10

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$210.10 and last traded at C$210.10, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$215.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$718.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

About Canadian Tire

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.