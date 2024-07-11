Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $210.10

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$210.10 and last traded at C$210.10, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$215.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$718.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.