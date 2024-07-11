Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProCook Group (LON:PROC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective on the stock.
ProCook Group Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:PROC opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.72. ProCook Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About ProCook Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProCook Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.