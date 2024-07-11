Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProCook Group (LON:PROC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective on the stock.

ProCook Group Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:PROC opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.72. ProCook Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

