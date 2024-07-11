Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 5.3%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.40 and last traded at $139.32. Approximately 260,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 447,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $55,026,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $13,105,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $10,704,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

