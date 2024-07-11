Callan Capital LLC Buys 6,611 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.4 %

TEF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -143.75%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

