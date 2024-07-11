CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 336.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CALC

CalciMedica Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.