CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Up 309.4% in June

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 309.4% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalciMedica by 10.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CALC
CalciMedica Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CalciMedica stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 24,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. CalciMedica has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.28.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CalciMedica
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CalciMedica
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.