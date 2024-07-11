CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Up 309.4% in June

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 309.4% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalciMedica by 10.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CALC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on CALC

CalciMedica Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CalciMedica stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 24,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. CalciMedica has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.