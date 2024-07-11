C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,152,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.68. 192,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,112. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

