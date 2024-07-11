C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $347,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after buying an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after buying an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,701 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $212.17. 133,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,694. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

