C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $313,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.18. 36,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.