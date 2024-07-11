C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $238,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Trading Up 2.3 %

Target stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.52. 743,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

