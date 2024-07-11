C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $267,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMAR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares. The firm has a market cap of $747.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.