C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 10,161 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 106,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

