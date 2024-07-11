C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,290.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 174,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 197,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 179,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of SCHA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 334,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,364. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
