Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

BURL traded up $10.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.65. The company had a trading volume of 958,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $252.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.49. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

