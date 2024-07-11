Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $560.10. 2,255,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,742. The stock has a market cap of $483.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $565.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

