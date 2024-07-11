BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

