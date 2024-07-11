Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 467,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 263,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,470. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

