Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT at $15.33

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

