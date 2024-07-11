Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $52.25

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lumentum by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

