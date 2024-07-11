Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Target Price at $65.20

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $849.49 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

