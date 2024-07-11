Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $382.35

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.35.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $374.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.78 and a 200 day moving average of $321.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

