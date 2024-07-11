Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $88,160.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $10,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

