Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 1,852.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

About Brenntag

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Articles

