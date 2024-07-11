Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.82. 182,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,173. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

