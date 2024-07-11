Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Reduced by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for 0.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.3 %

BOOT traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.16. 729,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,887. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

