Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 401,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.54. 809,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,734. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

