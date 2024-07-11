BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.24

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 4356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

